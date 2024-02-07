10 retro photos reminding you what life was like in South Tyneside in 1982

From the end of the Savoy cinema to a trolley dash in Hintons – it’s hard to believe it is 42 years since this was all in the news.

We also have reminders of Boldon Colliery Brass Band setting off on a coach for a competition and South Shields Cub Scouts at Brownsea Hall.

Add in flooding on Fowler Street, a 1982 view of the lounge at South Shields Labour Club and crowds in the South Shields Market Place and it makes up a real connection of life on South Tyneside four decades ago.

Does it bring back memories? The only way to find out is by taking a look for yourselves. years since they were in the news.

Busy at the market South Shields Market Place in August 1982. Does this bring back happy memories?

Fish and chips for lunch Hungry beach-goers buy fish and chips at South Shields sea front in July 1982. Can you spot a familiar face?

A dash in Hintons Margaret Raine did a three minute trolley dash round Hinton's store for her father George Elsy, centre, when his ticket came up in a draw held by the Lions Club. Remember this?