10 retro photos reminding you what life was like in South Tyneside in 1982

Let's rewind 42 years in South Tyneside.

By Evie Lake
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:51 GMT

From the end of the Savoy cinema to a trolley dash in Hintons – it’s hard to believe it is 42 years since this was all in the news.

We also have reminders of Boldon Colliery Brass Band setting off on a coach for a competition and South Shields Cub Scouts at Brownsea Hall.

Add in flooding on Fowler Street, a 1982 view of the lounge at South Shields Labour Club and crowds in the South Shields Market Place and it makes up a real connection of life on South Tyneside four decades ago.

Does it bring back memories? The only way to find out is by taking a look for yourselves. years since they were in the news.

South Shields Market Place in August 1982. Does this bring back happy memories?

1. Busy at the market

South Shields Market Place in August 1982. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Shields Gazette

Hungry beach-goers buy fish and chips at South Shields sea front in July 1982. Can you spot a familiar face?

2. Fish and chips for lunch

Hungry beach-goers buy fish and chips at South Shields sea front in July 1982. Can you spot a familiar face? Photo: Shields Gazette

Margaret Raine did a three minute trolley dash round Hinton's store for her father George Elsy, centre, when his ticket came up in a draw held by the Lions Club. Remember this?

3. A dash in Hintons

Margaret Raine did a three minute trolley dash round Hinton's store for her father George Elsy, centre, when his ticket came up in a draw held by the Lions Club. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

Chefs at South Shields General Hospital prepare lunch for the patients

4. South Shields General Hospital August 1982

Chefs at South Shields General Hospital prepare lunch for the patients Photo: Shields Gazette

