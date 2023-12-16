News you can trust since 1849
10 retro photos to remind you of life in South Tyneside in 1987

Let's rewind to 1987 for today's retro.

By Evie Lake
Published 16th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

Our photographers were out and about capturing scenes in 1987, such as the St Oswald’s fun run, South Tyneside College Music Festival, and Hedworthfield Comprehensive School students were heading off on a visit to Germany.

Question is, are you in one of these photos from 36 years ago? Have a browse through our archive collection and see if you can spot a familiar face

Battle Re-Enactment Society members on parade at the Roman Fort Arbeia, when they staged a mock battle. Can you spot someone you know?

The start of the St Oswald's fun run in 1987. Did you take part?

Christine Mowat of Boldon Colliery left Woolworths, South Shields after 18 years and what a send-off she had. As a surprise, staff hired a white Rolls Royce to send her home in style

Pupils and teachers from Hedworthfield Comprehensive before leaving for their exchange trip to Wuppertal and Remscheid in Germany in October 1987. Who do you recognise?

