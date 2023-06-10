10 throwback photos from a night out in South Shields in 2004
Are you ready for a journey back in time to South Tyneside in 2004?
We have a treat in store with 10 retro photos from a night out at the Deep Basement Bar 19 years ago, when everything from birthday parties to friends having fun were all there.
All of these photos come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and we thank him for another wonderful set of images.
All that’s left to do is share some great memories of party time in 2004.
Page 1 of 3