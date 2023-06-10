News you can trust since 1849
10 throwback photos from a night out in South Shields in 2004

Are you ready for a journey back in time to South Tyneside in 2004?

By Evie Lake
Published 10th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

We have a treat in store with 10 retro photos from a night out at the Deep Basement Bar 19 years ago, when everything from birthday parties to friends having fun were all there.

All of these photos come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and we thank him for another wonderful set of images.

All that’s left to do is share some great memories of party time in 2004.

Looks like great fun but who do you recognise? Photo: Wayne Groves

1. So many faces

Looks like great fun but who do you recognise? Photo: Wayne Groves

Does this picture bring back memories of nights out in 2004? Photo: Wayne Groves.

2. Fab five

Does this picture bring back memories of nights out in 2004? Photo: Wayne Groves.

All smiles for a great night out. Photo: Wayne Groves.

3. Mates

All smiles for a great night out. Photo: Wayne Groves.

What a great photo! Recognise anyone? Photo: Wayne Groves.

4. Laughs galore

What a great photo! Recognise anyone? Photo: Wayne Groves.

