11 amazing photos of South Shields Pancake Day race from years gone by

Competitors were often in fancy dress and taking part to raise cash for local causes.
So let's take a look at pancake races from the past in these 11 amazing photographs.
1. Having a blast
A pancake race in King Street in 1988. Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Serving up memories from 2004
Pupils from Laygate School were getting ready for a pancake race 20 years ago. Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Flipping back to 1980
Practising pancake flips before the annual race organised by Hyde Street Venture Group in 1980. Who do you recognise in this photo? Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Winners in 2013
The winning team from the 2013 pancake race in King Street was Zoe Burnett, Kev Scott, Chris Pettimore and John Coutts. Photo: Shields Gazette