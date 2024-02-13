News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

11 amazing photos of South Shields Pancake Day race from years gone by

South Shields' pancake race was no flash in the pan.

By Evie Lake
Published 13th Feb 2024, 09:59 GMT

It delighted thousands of spectators for decades as they watched participants flinging pancakes up in the air as they ran along King Street.

Competitors were often in fancy dress and taking part to raise cash for local causes.

So let's take a look at pancake races from the past in these 11 amazing photographs.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

A pancake race in King Street in 1988.

1. Having a blast

A pancake race in King Street in 1988. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Pupils from Laygate School were getting ready for a pancake race 20 years ago.

2. Serving up memories from 2004

Pupils from Laygate School were getting ready for a pancake race 20 years ago. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Practising pancake flips before the annual race organised by Hyde Street Venture Group in 1980. Who do you recognise in this photo?

3. Flipping back to 1980

Practising pancake flips before the annual race organised by Hyde Street Venture Group in 1980. Who do you recognise in this photo? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The winning team from the 2013 pancake race in King Street was Zoe Burnett, Kev Scott, Chris Pettimore and John Coutts.

4. Winners in 2013

The winning team from the 2013 pancake race in King Street was Zoe Burnett, Kev Scott, Chris Pettimore and John Coutts. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ParticipantsSpectatorsKing Street