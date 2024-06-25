11 incredible photos of South Shields fans cheering on England in 2006 ahead of final Euros group match

By Evie Lake
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:27 BST

Here we have scenes of South Tyneside cheering on England 18 years ago.

England are set to play their final Group Stage match of Euro 2024 tonight as they take on Slovenia in Cologne at 8pm.

No doubt, the pubs across South Tyneside will be full as people gathering around the TVs with a pints in their hands.

Here we have 11 amazing photos from the Shields Gazette archive of very similar scenes during the 2006 World Cup.

Are you pictured cheering on England 18 years ago?

Do you intend to do the same tonight?

Take a look and let us know.

These fans look delighted with England's performance against Sweden. Recognise anyone?

1. Pure joy

These fans look delighted with England's performance against Sweden. Recognise anyone? | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
These fans were watching England's second round game against Ecuador. Remember this?

2. A crowded scene at the Steamboat

These fans were watching England's second round game against Ecuador. Remember this? | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Were you pictured in the Steamboat in 2006?

3. Fans having fun

Were you pictured in the Steamboat in 2006? | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
All eyes on the screen for England against Ecuador.

4. Watching intently

All eyes on the screen for England against Ecuador. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandSouth ShieldsPeopleEuro 2024PubsSouth TynesideShields Gazette

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.