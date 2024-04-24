11 incredible photos showing life in South Tyneside 60 years ago- what do you remember?

Let’s travel back 60 years.

By Evie Lake
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:29 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 15:44 BST

Double Your Money and Take Your Pick were TV highlights and Mary Hopkin was topping the charts. And back in the late 1960s, the Shields Gazette photographers were hard at work capturing these scenes.

They include a new carpet shop in King Street as well as the Cross Bar Club coffee bar.

There’s a view of a busy day at Binns and a new attraction at Wouldhave House.

Now it is the turn of the second half of the decade and we hope these scenes bring back happy memories.

A November 1966 photo showing the new bar at Wouldhave House with Lennard May - South Shields entertainments official - and Mrs Franchi being served coffee by Michael Franchi

1. Coffee and a chat

A November 1966 photo showing the new bar at Wouldhave House with Lennard May - South Shields entertainments official - and Mrs Franchi being served coffee by Michael Franchi Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The Cross Bar Club coffee bar in 1965. Can you spot someone you know in this photo?

2. Catching up with pals

The Cross Bar Club coffee bar in 1965. Can you spot someone you know in this photo? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Plessey workers arriving for a day's work in May 1967.

3. Ready at Plessey

Plessey workers arriving for a day's work in May 1967. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
New Lake Carpets Ltd in King Street in 1968. Were you a customer?

4. A new addition

New Lake Carpets Ltd in King Street in 1968. Were you a customer? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideCoffeeWorkKing StreetShields GazetteMemories