Double Your Money and Take Your Pick were TV highlights and Mary Hopkin was topping the charts. And back in the late 1960s, the Shields Gazette photographers were hard at work capturing these scenes.

They include a new carpet shop in King Street as well as the Cross Bar Club coffee bar.

There’s a view of a busy day at Binns and a new attraction at Wouldhave House.

Now it is the turn of the second half of the decade and we hope these scenes bring back happy memories.

1 . Coffee and a chat A November 1966 photo showing the new bar at Wouldhave House with Lennard May - South Shields entertainments official - and Mrs Franchi being served coffee by Michael Franchi Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Catching up with pals The Cross Bar Club coffee bar in 1965. Can you spot someone you know in this photo? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Ready at Plessey Plessey workers arriving for a day's work in May 1967. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales