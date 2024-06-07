Summertime and the memories are aplenty of how we whiled away the hours in times gone by.
But how did the people of South Tyneside pass the time in the summer of the early 60s?
Bars, beaches, browsing the shops and taking in the latest film were just some of the answers.
But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look at these photo reminders of life in the sweltering 60s.
1. A trip to the gala
Galas and fairs always had something good to offer and here's one at the South Shields stadium in the summer of 1963. Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Enjoying a picnic
With the windbreaker at their backs, the box of Tudor crisps, sandwiches and a cuppa, this family is all set for a great day out by the sea in 1964. Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Fancy a fairground ride?
Back to April 1964 and 18 month old Shirley Hughes is enjoying her time at the amusement park. Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Relaxing in the Jarrow sun
These youngsters were taking it easy in Monkton Dene Park, Jarrow. in 1962 Photo: Shields Gazette
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.