11 nostalgic photos chronicling King Street in South Shields through the decades

Let's look back at King Street's history through these 11 photographs.

By Evie Lake
Published 4th Mar 2024, 10:04 GMT

The world has changed so much in recent years – but how much has it changed closer to home?

So, let's focus on King Street. We have taken a selection of photos from the Gazette archives and they stretch from the 1950s to a view of the street during the pandemic-hit 2020.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

The 1st Cadet Battalion DLI in King Street in 1958 followed by members of the Civil Defence and South Shields Police. Do you remember King Street in this era?

1. On parade

The 1st Cadet Battalion DLI in King Street in 1958 followed by members of the Civil Defence and South Shields Police. Do you remember King Street in this era? Photo: Shields Gazette

It's October 1963 and Woolworths are doing a roaring trade. And did you love a trip to the Odeon?

2. The swinging sixties

It's October 1963 and Woolworths are doing a roaring trade. And did you love a trip to the Odeon? Photo: Shields Gazette

The 120th annual Procession of Witness marches down King's Street into the Market Place for the Easter Service in 1971.

3. A busy Easter scene

The 120th annual Procession of Witness marches down King's Street into the Market Place for the Easter Service in 1971. Photo: Shields Gazette

John Temples and Marks and Spencers in this 1973 view of the north west side of King Street.

4. Back to 1973

John Temples and Marks and Spencers in this 1973 view of the north west side of King Street. Photo: Shields Gazette

