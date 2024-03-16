11 nostalgic photos from a South Tyneside night out in 2008

Let's rewind to a night on the town in 2008.

By Evie Lake
Published 16th Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT

Ah the memories. Let’s ganoot for another look back on a cracking night out in South Shields. We have 11 more photos to show you from the Ganoot series of events held in years gone by.

They come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and there are faces galore for you to recognise from 16 years ago.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Loads more faces in this retro scene.

1. Time for recollections

Loads more faces in this retro scene. Photo: Wayne Groves

Having a great time. See if you can recognise the people in the picture.

2. Spending time with pals

Having a great time. See if you can recognise the people in the picture. Photo: Wayne Groves

Who do you recognise in this great scene?

3. Photo memories

Who do you recognise in this great scene? Photo: Wayne Groves

A great night out and lots of smiling faces in this Ganoot scene.

4. Partying with friends

A great night out and lots of smiling faces in this Ganoot scene. Photo: Wayne Groves

