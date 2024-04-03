11 nostalgic reminders of life in South Tyneside in 1977

Let's rewind to 1977.

We watched John Travolta’s dance moves, marvelled at Star Wars and loved the sounds of David Soul and Abba. But what was happening closer to home in 1977 while all that happened on the stage and screen?

It was an era of cheap petrol, flares, and a chance to get an aquatone at the Temple Park Leisure Centre.

The town hall bells got a spruce-up and the South Shields Squadronnaires were on the march.

And to prove it, we got it all on camera. Take a look and re-live the memories.

Getting an aquatone at Temple Park Leisure Centre in October 1977. Does this bring back memories?

1. Trying out the aquatone

Photo: Shields Gazette

South Shields Squadronaires Juvenile Jazz Band marching to Oakleigh Gardens, Cleadon for a display in 1977. Were you in the band?

2. South Shields Squadronaires

Photo: Shields Gazette

Bob Rutherford was pictured repairing the town hall bells in April 1977.

3. Repairs for the Town Hall bells

Photo: Shields Gazette

Paul Mackerill (left) and Kevin Curtis were pictured skateboarding in 1977.

4. Skateboard memories

Photo: Shields Gazette

