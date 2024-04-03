11 nostalgic reminders of life in South Tyneside in 1977

We watched John Travolta’s dance moves, marvelled at Star Wars and loved the sounds of David Soul and Abba. But what was happening closer to home in 1977 while all that happened on the stage and screen?

It was an era of cheap petrol, flares, and a chance to get an aquatone at the Temple Park Leisure Centre.

The town hall bells got a spruce-up and the South Shields Squadronnaires were on the march.

And to prove it, we got it all on camera. Take a look and re-live the memories.

1 . Trying out the aquatone Getting an aquatone at Temple Park Leisure Centre in October 1977. Does this bring back memories?

2 . South Shields Squadronaires South Shields Squadronaires Juvenile Jazz Band marching to Oakleigh Gardens, Cleadon for a display in 1977. Were you in the band?

3 . Repairs for the Town Hall bells Bob Rutherford was pictured repairing the town hall bells in April 1977.