11 nostalgic reminders of the collieries of the North East- what are your memories?

It was the industry which characterised the North East for decades.

The pits may be long gone but the memories live on for many North East families.

Back to July 1970 and the banner of Harton and Westoe Miners' Lodge hangs high outside the empty buildings of Harton Colliery which was closed a year earlier.

1. Harton and Westoe Miners' Lodge

Back to July 1970 and the banner of Harton and Westoe Miners' Lodge hangs high outside the empty buildings of Harton Colliery which was closed a year earlier. Photo: Shields Gazette

The last days of Whitburn Pit in 1968.

2. Whitburn Pit

The last days of Whitburn Pit in 1968. Photo: Shields Gazette

Allan Clark (right), deputy manager of Wearmouth Colliery, and fellow miners celebrate the lifting of one million tons of coal in January 1987.

3. Wearmouth in 1987

Allan Clark (right), deputy manager of Wearmouth Colliery, and fellow miners celebrate the lifting of one million tons of coal in January 1987. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Boldon Colliery pit head and employees in November 1969. Did you work there?

4. Boldon Colliery

Boldon Colliery pit head and employees in November 1969. Did you work there? Photo: Shields Gazette

