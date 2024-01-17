11 photos of South Tyneside jazz bands through the 1970s and 80s

Let's take a look at South Tyneside's jazz bands from the past.

Were you a Boldon Melody Maker or a Golden Eagle?

Were your days in the Hebburn Crusaders among the best of your life, or how about your time in the Cleadon Marines or Simonside Hussars.

Each of these jazz bands – and many more – feature in this look back to the 1970s and 1980s.

Which jazz band were you a member of and what was your role in it? Get in touch and tell us more.

1 . Leading the way in 1975 Ian Sanderson, 4, of Cleadon Marines Jazz Band in the march in Yorkshire in 1975. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . On the march with the Golden Eagles Back to August 1970 for this view of the Golden Eagles. Were you a member back then? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . A Jarrow scene from over 50 years ago Jazz bands parading past Jarrow Town Hall in September 1970. Can anyone tell us which jazz band it is? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales