11 photos of South Tyneside jazz bands through the 1970s and 80s
Let's take a look at South Tyneside's jazz bands from the past.
Were you a Boldon Melody Maker or a Golden Eagle?
Were your days in the Hebburn Crusaders among the best of your life, or how about your time in the Cleadon Marines or Simonside Hussars.
Each of these jazz bands – and many more – feature in this look back to the 1970s and 1980s.
Which jazz band were you a member of and what was your role in it? Get in touch and tell us more.
