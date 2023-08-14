News you can trust since 1849
11 photos you will only remember if you lived on South Tyneside in 1983

Let’s rewind 40 years and look back at life in South Tyneside.

By Evie Lake
Published 14th Aug 2023, 08:12 BST

Bowie, UB40 and Spandau Ballet. They were high fliers in the charts in 1983.

But will you be a hit by remembering all of these South Tyneside scenes from 40 years ago?

Let’s Dance, Total Eclipse of the Heart and Red Red Wine were riding high in the charts while The Bill, Blackadder, Auf Wiedersehen, Pet and Blockbusters were all starting their run on TV.

Back closer to home, all these scenes were happening including fun days, a gym scene and cadets looking resplendent in their uniforms.

So join us as we reminisce on a great year for memories.

South Shields Boys' Brigade form a guard of honour for the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Elizabeth Scrimger and Mrs Kate Fox, when they arrived at the Town Hall for a 1983 ceremony. Are you in the picture? Photo: Shields Gazette

1. A guard of honour

Are you pictured in one of the teams of workers at Arbeia in 1983? Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Hard at work at Arbeia

Sir James Steel, Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, presents the trophy for the best cadet to Cadet Philip Farrel at an open night held by No 324 (South Shields) Squadron, Air Training Corps at their headquarters at Northfield Gardens. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Best of the bunch

Leanne Urwin, 8, tucks into candy floss at the fairground in this April 1983 photo in South Shields. Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Tucking into candy floss

