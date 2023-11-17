News you can trust since 1849
11 pictures of children on their first days at South Shields and Hebburn schools from over the years

By Evie Lake
Published 17th Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT

It’s ten years since the school journey started for these South Tyneside children.

We’ve got pictures from Mrs Brenen’s class at Westoe Crown, Miss Hall’s at Holy Trinity, and Mrs Dunn's at St Bede's.

You might know a familiar face in our photos from Mrs Field’s class at Marine Park, Mrs McDonald’s at Seaview and Mrs Pickering’s at St Gregory’s.

Have a look. There’s a memory or two in store.

Ashley Primary School in 2013 and here is Mrs Morton's reception class.

1. Ashley Primary School

Ashley Primary School in 2013 and here is Mrs Morton's reception class. Photo: Tim Richardson

How many faces do you recognise in Mrs Field's reception class at Marine Park Primary?

2. Marine Park Primary

How many faces do you recognise in Mrs Field's reception class at Marine Park Primary? Photo: Tim Richardson

The reception class of Mrs Watson at Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School 10 years ago.

3. Jarrow Cross C of E Primary

The reception class of Mrs Watson at Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School 10 years ago. Photo: Tim Richardson

Looking smart in Mrs Malone's reception class at Fellgate Primary School.

4. Fellgate Primary

Looking smart in Mrs Malone's reception class at Fellgate Primary School. Photo: Stu Norton

