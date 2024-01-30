News you can trust since 1849
11 retro photos of life in South Tyneside in 1990- what do you remember?

Let's rewind to 1990 in South Tyneside and recall these happy memories.

By Evie Lake
Published 30th Jan 2024, 12:15 GMT

Do you remember searching for treasure or marching in a drummers band?

Were you pictured during a Home Economics class at Mortimer Comprehensive School?

Or perhaps enjoying a demonstration at Arbeia in Jarrow. All this and more is in our latest retro spread of photos from South Tyneside in times gone by.

And they all have one thing in common. Each of these photos was taken in 1990.

See if you can spot anyone you know, and then why not get in touch to tell us more.

Were you pictured searching for hidden treasure in the lighthouse grounds in September 1990? Photo: Shields Gazette

Dentist Penelope Vasey is pictured with third year pupils at St Gregory's, South Shields as she spread the message that there's no need to fear visits to the dentist. Remember this from 1990? Photo: Shields Gazette

Pupils in the Home Economics area at Mortimer School. Are you pictured in this February 1990 scene? Photo: Shields Gazette

Jarrow Sea Cadets Corps Band members look resplendent in their uniforms. Are you pictured among them? Photo: Shields Gazette

