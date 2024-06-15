11 retro photos to remind you of life in South Tyneside in 1983

Let’s rewind 41 years and look back at life in South Tyneside.

Bowie, UB40 and Spandau Ballet. They were high fliers in the charts in 1983.

But will you be a hit by remembering all of these South Tyneside scenes from 41 years ago?

Let’s Dance, Total Eclipse of the Heart and Red Red Wine were riding high in the charts while The Bill, Blackadder, Auf Wiedersehen, Pet and Blockbusters were all starting their run on TV.

Back closer to home, all these scenes were happening including fun days, a gym scene and cadets looking resplendent in their uniforms.

So join us as we reminisce on a great year for memories.

1 . Having a blast A scene from the Wood Terrace Field Day in August 1983. Does this bring back happy memories? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . A great time at Temple Park This activity looks like great fun at the Temple Park Leisure and Gym Centre. Can you spot someone you know? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Recruiting new members An exhibition aimed at recruiting boys into the Air Training Corps in November 1983. It was set up by the local 324 Squardon of the ATC based at Northfield Gardens. Pictured are David McDermott, Sgt David Mitchell and Robert Coulson. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales