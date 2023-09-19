11 retro photos to remind you when South Shields FC played at Simonside Hall

We have 11 reminders of Simonside Hall which include everything from building a new stand to the demolition of the stadium.
There’s winter reminders, the days when fans chipped in with a spot of painting and attempts to get the pitch ready on soggy winter mornings.
Take a look and get in touch if these scenes bring back happy memories.
1. In the stands
A winter scene at Simonside Hall in February 1969. Photo: Shields Gazette
2. A view from the air
A 1973 aerial view of the west end of South Shields, including the football ground. Photo: Shields Gazette
3. End of an era
Dismantling operations were well under way in this 1974 view of Simonside Hall. The main stand is reduced to a skeleton as workmen remove the roof. Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Cancelled in ‘73
Some of the supporters who turned up at Simonside Hall for the South Shields v Alfreton game are reading the notice that the match had been called off because Alfreton couldn’t raise a team. Remember this from 1973? Photo: Shields Gazette