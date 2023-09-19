News you can trust since 1849
11 retro photos to remind you when South Shields FC played at Simonside Hall

Who remembers the days when this was the home of South Shields Football Club?

By Evie Lake
Published 19th Sep 2023, 07:30 BST

We have 11 reminders of Simonside Hall which include everything from building a new stand to the demolition of the stadium.

There’s winter reminders, the days when fans chipped in with a spot of painting and attempts to get the pitch ready on soggy winter mornings.

Take a look and get in touch if these scenes bring back happy memories.

A winter scene at Simonside Hall in February 1969. Photo: Shields Gazette

1. In the stands

A winter scene at Simonside Hall in February 1969. Photo: Shields Gazette

A 1973 aerial view of the west end of South Shields, including the football ground. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. A view from the air

A 1973 aerial view of the west end of South Shields, including the football ground. Photo: Shields Gazette

Dismantling operations were well under way in this 1974 view of Simonside Hall. The main stand is reduced to a skeleton as workmen remove the roof. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. End of an era

Dismantling operations were well under way in this 1974 view of Simonside Hall. The main stand is reduced to a skeleton as workmen remove the roof. Photo: Shields Gazette

Some of the supporters who turned up at Simonside Hall for the South Shields v Alfreton game are reading the notice that the match had been called off because Alfreton couldn’t raise a team. Remember this from 1973? Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Cancelled in ‘73

Some of the supporters who turned up at Simonside Hall for the South Shields v Alfreton game are reading the notice that the match had been called off because Alfreton couldn’t raise a team. Remember this from 1973? Photo: Shields Gazette

