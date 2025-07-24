11 great Sunderland venues you can visit during the brilliant Summer Heritage programme

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST

We hope you are ready for a stunning celebration of Wearside’s past.

The #LoveSunderlandHeritage fortnight is back, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

And it is packed with places to visit, events to enjoy and heritage to learn about.

We took a look at 11 venues you might want to visit.

The winding house and headgear of Washington 'F' Pit stands as a memorial to the town's industrial heritage. The venue is holding open days for people wanting to find out more about it. https://sunderlandheritage.org/events/event/washington-f-pit-open-days

1. Washington F Pit

The winding house and headgear of Washington 'F' Pit stands as a memorial to the town's industrial heritage. The venue is holding open days for people wanting to find out more about it. https://sunderlandheritage.org/events/event/washington-f-pit-open-days | se Photo: Picture by David Allan

Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens is celebrating 200 years of railway history by encouraging peopleto follow the terrific train trail. https://sunderlandheritage.org/events/event/railway200-terrific-train-trail

2. Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens

Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens is celebrating 200 years of railway history by encouraging peopleto follow the terrific train trail. https://sunderlandheritage.org/events/event/railway200-terrific-train-trail | se Photo: Stu Norton

The Arts Centre Washington is the place where the Crocodile Collective Community Podcasting Group meets. It's a chance to collect and tell stories of life in and around the area of Washington. https://sunderlandheritage.org/events/event/crocodile-collective-community-podcasting-group

3. Arts Centre Washington

The Arts Centre Washington is the place where the Crocodile Collective Community Podcasting Group meets. It's a chance to collect and tell stories of life in and around the area of Washington. https://sunderlandheritage.org/events/event/crocodile-collective-community-podcasting-group Photo: se

The Grade 1 listed Seventeen Nineteen will be the setting for a new and regular series of friendly free meet-ups. Bring along your own historic photos, postcards and documents and learn how to scan and photograph them. https://sunderlandheritage.org/events/event/1719-sunderland-heritage-social

4. Seventeen Nineteen, Holy Trinity

The Grade 1 listed Seventeen Nineteen will be the setting for a new and regular series of friendly free meet-ups. Bring along your own historic photos, postcards and documents and learn how to scan and photograph them. https://sunderlandheritage.org/events/event/1719-sunderland-heritage-social | nw Photo: Kevin Brady

