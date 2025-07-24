And it is packed with places to visit, events to enjoy and heritage to learn about.
We took a look at 11 venues you might want to visit.
1. Washington F Pit
The winding house and headgear of Washington 'F' Pit stands as a memorial to the town's industrial heritage.
The venue is holding open days for people wanting to find out more about it.
2. Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens
Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens is celebrating 200 years of railway history by encouraging peopleto follow the terrific train trail.

3. Arts Centre Washington
The Arts Centre Washington is the place where the Crocodile Collective Community Podcasting Group meets.
It's a chance to collect and tell stories of life in and around the area of Washington.

4. Seventeen Nineteen, Holy Trinity
The Grade 1 listed Seventeen Nineteen will be the setting for a new and regular series of friendly free meet-ups.
Bring along your own historic photos, postcards and documents and learn how to scan and photograph them.

