12 incredible photos showing what life was like in South Tyneside in 1988

Let's rewind to 1988 in South Tyneside. What do you remember?

By Evie Lake
Published 21st Feb 2024, 09:58 GMT

What a year 1988 was for chart hits, movies and all these photos from across South Tyneside.

We watched Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Rain Man and Twins.

We danced to Tiffany, Kylie and Yazz and loved Going For Gold, Blankety Blank and Lovejoy on telly.

But while we did all that, we also pulled a bus for charity and chatted to Cheggers in Bents Park.

You ran to help the battle against children’s cancer and were pictured with your favourite school crossing warden.

Want to know more? Take a look through our photo collection.

Bob Fox, Dave Brown and Sean Hudson on their return from France, delivering wine to manager Harry Hudson of the Cottage Tavern, Cleadon. Does this bring back memories?

DJ Jimmy Young has a great time with pupils from Hedworthfield Comprehensive. Were you in the picture?

A Red Nose Day fundraiser for those with a head for heights. Who remembers this abseil off the 140ft high Wilkinson Court?

West Boldon School pupils are ready for rounders session in June 1988. Have you spotted someone you recognise?

