12 photos of children on their first days at school in South Tyneside in 2006

Let's look back at South Tyneside in 2006 for today's retro.

By Evie Lake
Published 20th Nov 2023, 07:30 GMT

Who remembers the sheer emotion of watching your little one go off for their first day at school?

It’s a mix of so many feelings, just like it was for the families of these youngsters as they headed to school for the first time in 2006.

From Marine Park to Mortimer and St Joseph’s to St Matthew’s, we have reminders of a very special day.

As the summer holidays draw to a close and a new academic year beckons, let’s re-live some memories from 17 years ago.

Mrs Bondin's class at St Joseph's RC Primary School in Fellgate in 2006. Recognise anyone?

1. St Joseph's RC Primary School

Mrs Bondin's class at St Joseph's RC Primary School in Fellgate in 2006. Recognise anyone? Photo: Tim Richarson

Mrs Heron's class at Marine Park Primary. Was it really 17 years ago?

2. Marine Park Primary

Mrs Heron's class at Marine Park Primary. Was it really 17 years ago? Photo: Tim Richardson

Mrs Mason's class at St Bede's RC Primary in Claypath Lane. Have you spotted someone you know?

3. St Bede's RC Primary

Mrs Mason's class at St Bede's RC Primary in Claypath Lane. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: Tim Richardson

Mrs Witts' class at West Boldon Primary School. Recognise anyone?

4. West Boldon Primary

Mrs Witts' class at West Boldon Primary School. Recognise anyone? Photo: Tim Richardson

