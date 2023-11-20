12 photos of children on their first days at school in South Tyneside in 2006
Let's look back at South Tyneside in 2006 for today's retro.
Who remembers the sheer emotion of watching your little one go off for their first day at school?
It’s a mix of so many feelings, just like it was for the families of these youngsters as they headed to school for the first time in 2006.
From Marine Park to Mortimer and St Joseph’s to St Matthew’s, we have reminders of a very special day.
As the summer holidays draw to a close and a new academic year beckons, let’s re-live some memories from 17 years ago.
