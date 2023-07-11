12 photos to take you back to South Tyneside in 1980

We’re dancing back to 1980 – the year of Queen riding high in the charts and Hi-de-Hi doing the same on telly.

Meanwhile back in South Tyneside, you were painting in Jutland Avenue, and taking penalties in Wood Terrace.

You were fundraising at the Satellite pub, going behind the scenes at the pictures and going off camping in Whitburn.

You were doing all this and more and we have got the photographic proof thanks to some great photos from the Shields Gazette archives.

So take a look, re-live the memories and get in touch to tell us more.

1 . A trip around the lake Bank Holiday crowds at the South Marine Park in August 1980. They are watching as a steam engine takes another load of passengers for a trip around the lake. Photo: Shields Gazette

2 . Hard at work These girls were working under the Government sponsored Community Industry scheme painting the asphalt strip in Jutland Avenue. Remember this?

3 . Showing their karate moves Members of the Perth Green Kenbu Waza Karate Club go through their paces demonstrating various movements in April 1980. Who do you recognise in the photo? Photo: Shields Gazette

4 . Pictured at the Roman fort Roger Miket sits on top of the tile kiln, still reddened by the heat from a Roman Fort. Photo: Shields Gazette