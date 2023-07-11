News you can trust since 1849
12 photos to take you back to South Tyneside in 1980

By Evie Lake
Published 11th Jul 2023, 07:45 BST

We’re dancing back to 1980 – the year of Queen riding high in the charts and Hi-de-Hi doing the same on telly.

Meanwhile back in South Tyneside, you were painting in Jutland Avenue, and taking penalties in Wood Terrace.

You were fundraising at the Satellite pub, going behind the scenes at the pictures and going off camping in Whitburn.

You were doing all this and more and we have got the photographic proof thanks to some great photos from the Shields Gazette archives.

So take a look, re-live the memories and get in touch to tell us more.

Bank Holiday crowds at the South Marine Park in August 1980. They are watching as a steam engine takes another load of passengers for a trip around the lake. Photo: Shields Gazette

1. A trip around the lake

Bank Holiday crowds at the South Marine Park in August 1980. They are watching as a steam engine takes another load of passengers for a trip around the lake. Photo: Shields Gazette

These girls were working under the Government sponsored Community Industry scheme painting the asphalt strip in Jutland Avenue. Remember this?

2. Hard at work

These girls were working under the Government sponsored Community Industry scheme painting the asphalt strip in Jutland Avenue. Remember this?

Members of the Perth Green Kenbu Waza Karate Club go through their paces demonstrating various movements in April 1980. Who do you recognise in the photo? Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Showing their karate moves

Members of the Perth Green Kenbu Waza Karate Club go through their paces demonstrating various movements in April 1980. Who do you recognise in the photo? Photo: Shields Gazette

Roger Miket sits on top of the tile kiln, still reddened by the heat from a Roman Fort. Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Pictured at the Roman fort

Roger Miket sits on top of the tile kiln, still reddened by the heat from a Roman Fort. Photo: Shields Gazette

