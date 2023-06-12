3 . Launch party of HMS Champion

Launch party of HMS Champion, launched by Lady Cynthia Asquith at the Hebburn shipyard of Hawthorn Leslie, 29 May 1915 (TWAM ref. 4923/2). Have you noticed a few uninvited guests in the background. sneaking into the photo? HMS Champion was a C-class light cruiser and one of the first vessels of the Light Cruiser Squadron in action at the Battle of Jutland.