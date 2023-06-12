Hawthorn Leslie built ships on the Hebburn riverside from 1886 to 1982- at its height constructing 2 light cruisers, 3 destroyer leaders and 25 torpedo boat destroyers for the First World War.
The Hebburn yard has lain derelict since 2001 and the Hawthorn Leslie building that still stands has been the target of numerous arson attacks in recent years.
Last year it was announced hundreds of new homes will be built on the site as well as a retail convenience store, community meeting space and multi-storey car park.
1. Launch party of HMS Calypso
Launch party of the light cruiser HMS Calypso, launched at the Hebburn shipyard of Hawthorn Leslie, 24 January 1917 (TWAM ref. 4923/2). HMS Calypso was damaged during the 2nd Battle of Heligoland Bight on 17 November 1917. Calypso went on to serve during the Second World War and tragically was sunk by an Italian submarine in June 1940.
2. View of a V class destroyer built by Hawthorn Leslie
View of a V class destroyer built by the Hebburn shipyard of Hawthorn Leslie. It’s unclear whether the vessel is HMS Verdun, HMS Versatile or HMS Verulam (TWAM ref. DS.HL/2/100/3). After the First World War HMS Verdun was given the honour of bringing the body of the Unknown Warrior back to Britain
3. Launch party of HMS Champion
Launch party of HMS Champion, launched by Lady Cynthia Asquith at the Hebburn shipyard of Hawthorn Leslie, 29 May 1915 (TWAM ref. 4923/2). Have you noticed a few uninvited guests in the background. sneaking into the photo? HMS Champion was a C-class light cruiser and one of the first vessels of the Light Cruiser Squadron in action at the Battle of Jutland.
4. Stern view of HMS Eden
Stern view of HMS Eden in dry dock at the Hawthorn Leslie shipyard, Hebburn, 1903 (TWAM ref. 2931 Misc59). HMS Eden was a River Class destroyer, launched by Hawthorn Leslie on 13 March 1903. She was lost on 18 June 1916 after a collision with the ocean liner SS France in the Channel.