13 historic photos of South Tyneside and the North East during the Second World War
Here’s a glimpse of what South Tyneside was like during the Second World War.
South Tyneside’s defiant spirit was never better illustrated than during the Second World War.
We delved into the archives to find these images of locals going on with daily life despite the ever-present threat of German bombs.
They cleaned up after air raids, went about their daily lives and smiled through adversity.
Take a look at these reminders of the North east during World War Two.
1 / 4