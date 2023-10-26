News you can trust since 1849
13 historic photos of South Tyneside and the North East during the Second World War

Here’s a glimpse of what South Tyneside was like during the Second World War.

By Evie Lake
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:55 BST

South Tyneside’s defiant spirit was never better illustrated than during the Second World War.

We delved into the archives to find these images of locals going on with daily life despite the ever-present threat of German bombs.

They cleaned up after air raids, went about their daily lives and smiled through adversity.

Take a look at these reminders of the North east during World War Two.

The bombs fell on Saville Street in September 1941 but locals were soon getting stuck into the clear-up operation. Photo: Shields Gazette

1. When the bombs fell on Saville Street

At last, war was coming to an end and these evacuees were waiting to board the train in the North East to go home to London in 1945. Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. It’s finally over

The war did not stop the South Tyneside residents from going about their daily tasks in Mile End Road in 1941. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Going about their business

A Royal visit was a real highlight for South Tyneside in times of war. Photo: Shields Gazette

4. A Royal visit in 1941

