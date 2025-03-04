We have arcade scenes galore from Sunderland and South Shields in this gallery of photos including Johnny’s Arcade, Luxury, Masons, Dunes and Wonderland.
1. Fancy a fairground ride?
Back to April 1964 and 18 month old Shirley Hughes is enjoying her time at the amusement park. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Spring time in 1965
South Shields Amusement Park was having a quiet day when this April 1965 photo was taken. | nw
3. Fun on the jet ride
South Shields Amusement Park in 1974 and these people are having fun on the Lunar Jet ride. | SG
4. Time spent in Seaburn
A deserted Seaburn amusements in a 1982 Sunderland Echo photo. Tell us if you loved to go there in its heyday. | se
