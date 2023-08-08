13 pictures from South Tyneside’s past - which decade would you most like to revisit?

What if you could step back in time to that favourite year or decade.

Which would be your favourite and why? That’s what we are asking in this Gazette Memory Lane trip.

Would it be the early 1900s or the 1990s. Would it be the 60s or the cinemas and seafront attractions of the 80s.

Here are some reminders of those great eras. But why not get in touch to tell us more about your favourite decade or year.

1 . 90s fashion These young day trippers gathered in the Prince of Wales car park before their 1990s visit to Flamingoland. Did you love the 90s best of all?

2 . The Jarrow March Would the era of the Jarrow March be the one you would want to visit?

3 . All the way back to the 1930s Here's Mill Dam in a 1930 photo. Would this be the era you would want to visit?

4 . Keppel Street in 1940 Would a trip back to the 1940s be your wish? Here is Keppel Street in 1940.