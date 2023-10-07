News you can trust since 1849
13 pictures of how we spent our Saturdays in South Tyneside in the 2000s - what did you get up to?

Was this how you spent your time in the 2000s?

By Evie Lake
Published 7th Oct 2023, 09:13 BST

Would it have included a cuppa in Franchis, a look in GK Lee and trying out the latest shoes in Riddicks.

Would you have selected a DVD from Blockbuster or a gift from the Curiosity Shop?

How about fish and chips from Gills or the latest fashions from Geordie Jeans ?

Take a look through our 13photos – of former shops and some still with us – and see how many of these scenes bring back memories of a great day out.

Let's get our typical 2000s Saturday off to a fine start with a visit to Franchis restaurant. Did you love to stop for a coffee, bacon sandwich and a chat?

1. Starting the day off right

Our retail therapy could include a trip to that fashion favourite Geordie Jeans. Did you love to pay a visit? Photo: IB

2. A trip to Geordie Jeans

How about a look into GK Lee for some more great clothing choices. Photo: CL

3. Adding to that outfit

How about adding a pair of shoes to your outfit. Caxton Shoes in King Street was a great option. Photo: IB

4. What about footwear?

