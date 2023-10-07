13 pictures of how we spent our Saturdays in South Tyneside in the 2000s - what did you get up to?
Was this how you spent your time in the 2000s?
Would it have included a cuppa in Franchis, a look in GK Lee and trying out the latest shoes in Riddicks.
Would you have selected a DVD from Blockbuster or a gift from the Curiosity Shop?
How about fish and chips from Gills or the latest fashions from Geordie Jeans ?
Take a look through our 13photos – of former shops and some still with us – and see how many of these scenes bring back memories of a great day out.
