13 retro photos to remind you of life in South Tyneside in 1988

Let’s take a trip back to South Tyneside in the 1980s.

What a year 1988 was for chart hits, movies and all these photos from across South Tyneside.

We watched Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Rain Man and Twins.

We danced to Tiffany, Kylie and Yazz and loved Going For Gold, Blankety Blank and Lovejoy on telly.

But while we did all that, we also pulled a bus for charity and chatted to Cheggers in Bents Park.

You ran to help the battle against children’s cancer and were pictured with your favourite school crossing warden.

Want to know more? Take a look through our photo collection.

1 . What an effort Were you pictured at the charity bus pull in May 1988? And what more can you tell us about this event?

2 . Fun run time Back to May 1988 for the start of the St Michaels' Church fun run. But are you in the picture?

3 . Chatting with Cheggers Keith Chegwin chats to Sharon Proud, 14, Cheryl Elliott, 14, and Melanie Barnes, 11, all of Harton, during his show in Bents Park. Were you there?

4 . Pictured at the Cottage Tavern Bob Fox, Dave Brown and Sean Hudson on their return from France, delivering wine to manager Harry Hudson of the Cottage Tavern, Cleadon. Does this bring back memories?