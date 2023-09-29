13 retro photos to remind you of life in South Tyneside in 1988
Let’s take a trip back to South Tyneside in the 1980s.
What a year 1988 was for chart hits, movies and all these photos from across South Tyneside.
We watched Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Rain Man and Twins.
We danced to Tiffany, Kylie and Yazz and loved Going For Gold, Blankety Blank and Lovejoy on telly.
But while we did all that, we also pulled a bus for charity and chatted to Cheggers in Bents Park.
You ran to help the battle against children’s cancer and were pictured with your favourite school crossing warden.
Want to know more? Take a look through our photo collection.
