13 retro pub scenes from South Tyneside's past- who do you recognise?

Take a look at 13 South Tyneside pub scenes from over the years. We are hoping they will bring back lots of lovely memories.
Were you pictured backing Movember in Kirkpatricks or dressing in pink in the Greyhound?
Were you fundraising at the Trimmers Arms or ghost hunting at the Marine?
Take a look and see how many of these scenes you recall.
1. Rooney scores and the Waterfront celebrates in 2004
A happy 2004 scene at the Waterfront where England fans were watching their team in action against Switzerland. Photo: CL
2. Sponsored walk at The Greyhound
These caring women took on a sponsored walk in 2007 to raise money for the fight against breast cancer, starting from the Greyhound. Are you pictured among the fundraisers? Photo: Stu Norton
3. Ghost hunting at The Marine
A flashback to 2012 for this ghostly photo from the Marine. Remember it? Photo: Iain Brown
4. Pies and peas in 2014
Mayor Fay Cunningham was going the extra mile to kickstart her fundraising efforts with a pie and pea supper at The Mile six years ago. Remember this? Photo: Stu Norton