14 amazing photos of South Shields in the 1950s

What an incredible glimpse at life in South Shields seventy years ago.

By Evie Lake
Published 17th May 2023, 13:24 BST

South Shields has always been a seaside town, but nothing proves this more than this collection of photos from its heyday.

Thanks to Tyne & Wear Archives we’re able to look back to the town in the 1950s and see how the area has changed.

From beach chalets to balls on the sea front, here are 14 incredible photos from the past.

1. Riding on a Mechanical Elephant 1950

2. Sunbathing at South Shields 1950

3. Playing in the Sand 1950

4. A Little Boy on the Beach 1950

