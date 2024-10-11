15 nostalgic photos of South Shields, Jarrow and Whitburn streets

Take a trip down memory lane as we look at these nostalgic photos from streets in South Shields, Jarrow and Whitburn.
Have a look at School Street, Westoe Road, and Commercial Road.
Grab a glimpse of East Street, Edinburgh Road and Carr Street from times gone by.
You might remember some of these scenes but why not take a look for yourself and tell us more.
1. Going back to 1981
The Whitburn Co-op corner of East Street and North Guards, pictured in 1981. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
2. Albion Street
Albion Street in the picture - but in which year? Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
3. Jarrow High Street
Flats in Jarrow High Street got our photographer's attention in August 1955. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
4. St Rollox Street
A trip back to January 1972 for this view of the St Rollox Street, Hebburn flats. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.