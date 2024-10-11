15 nostalgic photos of South Shields, Jarrow and Whitburn streets

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 11th Oct 2024, 17:00 GMT

Explore the charm of the past with these 15 historical street photos from South Shields, Jarrow, and Whitburn.

Take a trip down memory lane as we look at these nostalgic photos from streets in South Shields, Jarrow and Whitburn.

Have a look at School Street, Westoe Road, and Commercial Road.

Grab a glimpse of East Street, Edinburgh Road and Carr Street from times gone by.

You might remember some of these scenes but why not take a look for yourself and tell us more.

The Whitburn Co-op corner of East Street and North Guards, pictured in 1981. Photo: Shields Gazette

1. Going back to 1981

Albion Street in the picture - but in which year? Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Albion Street

Flats in Jarrow High Street got our photographer's attention in August 1955. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Jarrow High Street

A trip back to January 1972 for this view of the St Rollox Street, Hebburn flats. Photo: Shields Gazette

4. St Rollox Street

