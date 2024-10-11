15 nostalgic photos of South Shields, Jarrow and Whitburn streets

Take a trip down memory lane as we look at these nostalgic photos from streets in South Shields, Jarrow and Whitburn.

Have a look at School Street, Westoe Road, and Commercial Road.

Grab a glimpse of East Street, Edinburgh Road and Carr Street from times gone by.

You might remember some of these scenes but why not take a look for yourself and tell us more.

1 . Going back to 1981 The Whitburn Co-op corner of East Street and North Guards, pictured in 1981. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG Photo Sales

2 . Albion Street Albion Street in the picture - but in which year? Photo: Shields Gazette | SG Photo Sales

3 . Jarrow High Street Flats in Jarrow High Street got our photographer's attention in August 1955. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG Photo Sales