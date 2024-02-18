15 pictures of how South Tyneside streets looked in decades past

Here’s another selection of South Tyneside streets to enojoy. Take a look at School Street, Westoe Road, and Commercial Road.
Grab a glimpse of East Street, Edinburgh Road and Carr Street from times gone by.
You might remember some of these scenes but why not take a look for yourself and tell us more.
1. Albert Road
Take a look at Albert Road in Jarrow in 1969 Photo: Shields Gazette
2. School Street
This view of School Street takes us back to 1989 and the year that these flats were bulldozed. Remember it? Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Coronation Street
An undated view of Coronation Street. Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Dean Road
Back to September 1966 for this view of Dean Road, South Shields. Photo: Shields Gazette