15 pictures of how South Tyneside streets looked in decades past

Let's look at how streets in South Shields, Jarrow and Whitburn looked in the past.

By Evie Lake
Published 18th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 18th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT

Here’s another selection of South Tyneside streets to enojoy. Take a look at School Street, Westoe Road, and Commercial Road.

Grab a glimpse of East Street, Edinburgh Road and Carr Street from times gone by.

You might remember some of these scenes but why not take a look for yourself and tell us more.

Take a look at Albert Road in Jarrow in 1969

Albert Road

Take a look at Albert Road in Jarrow in 1969

This view of School Street takes us back to 1989 and the year that these flats were bulldozed. Remember it?

School Street

This view of School Street takes us back to 1989 and the year that these flats were bulldozed. Remember it?

An undated view of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street

An undated view of Coronation Street.

Back to September 1966 for this view of Dean Road, South Shields.

Dean Road

Back to September 1966 for this view of Dean Road, South Shields.

