15 remarkable photos from the day Muhammad Ali came to South Tyneside

He was the king of boxing and came to South Tyneside in July 1977.

Muhammad Ali’s visit to the borough can be brought to you thanks to these 15 wonderful photos.

We are indebted to two superb sources – Fietscher Fotos of South Shields and South Tyneside History – who agreed to share the images with the Shields Gazette.

The photos show Ali surrounded by thousands of fans as he passed through the streets of Jarrow and South Shields.

There are reminders of his marriage being blessed and of the world champion meeting civic dignitaries. Take a look and re-live a remarkable piece of local history.

Our thanks go to Fietscher Fotos (which was the name of Freddie Mudditt’s photography studio) and its Facebook group can be found here.

People can also find out more about the South Tyneside History group by visiting here.

1 . Meeting the locals Muhammad Ali meets his adoring fans in South Tyneside. Are you pictured in the crowds?

2 . On tour in South Tyneside An open-top boxing tour for a boxing hero.

3 . Ali's visit to South Tyneside A wave for his adoring fans. Were you among them?

4 . Huge crowds for The Greatest A momentous day in South Tyneside history as Muhammad Ali takes an open top bus tour through the borough.