17 nostalgic photos showing life in South Tyneside in 1980

It is hard to believe that 44 years have passed since these photographs were taken.

But that’s exactly when this selection of 17 pictures were first taken on South Tyneside, showing school scenes, stage societies and charity events.

We had a sponsored fire engine pull and fun at the seaside.

So why not take a look and re-live a bygone era.

And we would love to hear from you with your own memories of South Tyneside from four decades ago.

1 . Full focus These keen people are practising pancake flips before the annual race organised by Hyde Street Venture Group. Remember this?

2 . Rifle shooting at Boldon Comprehensive Were you pictured taking aim in this scene of rifle shooting at Boldon Comprehensive?

3 . A sponsored tow These firemen were towing a fire engine for charity. Remember this from April 1980?