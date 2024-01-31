News you can trust since 1849
17 nostalgic photos showing life in South Tyneside in 1980

Let's rewind to 1980 in South Tyneside.

By Evie Lake
Published 31st Jan 2024, 11:26 GMT

It is hard to believe that 44 years have passed since these photographs were taken.

But that’s exactly when this selection of 17 pictures were first taken on South Tyneside, showing school scenes, stage societies and charity events.

We had a sponsored fire engine pull and fun at the seaside.

So why not take a look and re-live a bygone era.

And we would love to hear from you with your own memories of South Tyneside from four decades ago.

These keen people are practising pancake flips before the annual race organised by Hyde Street Venture Group. Remember this?

1. Full focus

These keen people are practising pancake flips before the annual race organised by Hyde Street Venture Group. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

Were you pictured taking aim in this scene of rifle shooting at Boldon Comprehensive?

2. Rifle shooting at Boldon Comprehensive

Were you pictured taking aim in this scene of rifle shooting at Boldon Comprehensive? Photo: Shields Gazette

These firemen were towing a fire engine for charity. Remember this from April 1980?

3. A sponsored tow

These firemen were towing a fire engine for charity. Remember this from April 1980? Photo: Shields Gazette

Look at this wonderful scene from the Jarrow Community Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society production of Wonder Wiz and the Magic Hat. Did you get along to see the pantomime?

4. Drama in Jarrow

Look at this wonderful scene from the Jarrow Community Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society production of Wonder Wiz and the Magic Hat. Did you get along to see the pantomime? Photo: Shields Gazette

