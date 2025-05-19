2 . Shop amid splendour of Royal Arcade

The Royal Arcade shopping parade, on Pilgrim Street, was for many years one of Newcastle's grandest sights. It was designed by John Dobson and built by Richard Grainger between 1831 and 1832. Built in the classical Greek style and modelled on London's elegant Lowther Arcade, it was described by the poet Sir John Betjeman as 'a highlight of classical town planning'. Originally planned as a corn exchange, it was instead used as a commercial and shopping centre but was not a financial success, largely due to its location. It was eventually demolished in 1963 to make way for the Central Motorway and Swan House (now 55 Degrees North). An imitation of the arcade was built in the pedestrian underpass beneath Swan House, and a stone taken from the arcade's facade forms part of a plinth in the grounds of Newcastle's Civic Centre. | English Heritage/Getty Images Photo: English Heritage/Getty Images