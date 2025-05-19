Nothing lasts forever, though, and some of the area’s biggest attractions over the years are now just memories.
But what fantastic memories they are. From fairgrounds and zoos to the UK’s largest indoor waterpark, they were the scene of countless unforgettable days and nights out.
These are just some of the lost attractions, also including shops, pubs, clubs and music venues, which will have you pining for the North East of yesteryear.
How many of these did you visit and which would you most like to see brought back?
1. Ride the big dipper at Seaburn fairground
Seaburn fairground in Sunderland thrilled generations of youngsters over the years with its many rides, including the popular 100ft high big dipper. The attraction and its colourful metal arch which beckoned children from far and wide are sadly no longer. Recalling happy days there, one person said: "I went nearly every Sunday. Iloved all the music and being spun round on the waltzer." The fairground is pictured here in May 1955, with the big dipper visible in the background. | National World Photo: National World
2. Shop amid splendour of Royal Arcade
The Royal Arcade shopping parade, on Pilgrim Street, was for many years one of Newcastle's grandest sights. It was designed by John Dobson and built by Richard Grainger between 1831 and 1832. Built in the classical Greek style and modelled on London's elegant Lowther Arcade, it was described by the poet Sir John Betjeman as 'a highlight of classical town planning'. Originally planned as a corn exchange, it was instead used as a commercial and shopping centre but was not a financial success, largely due to its location. It was eventually demolished in 1963 to make way for the Central Motorway and Swan House (now 55 Degrees North). An imitation of the arcade was built in the pedestrian underpass beneath Swan House, and a stone taken from the arcade's facade forms part of a plinth in the grounds of Newcastle's Civic Centre. | English Heritage/Getty Images Photo: English Heritage/Getty Images
3. Splash about at Wet 'n' Wild waterpark
Wet 'n' Wild in North Shields was the UK's largest indoor waterpark when it opened in 1993. It boasted a 70ft flume tower, slides including The Kamikaze, The Black Hole and The Abyss, a wave machine and rapids. There was also a bar called Man Friday's Bar. It was a big hit initially but struggled in its later years, initially closing in 2013 before reopening the following year after a £1.1 million makeover. It sadly closed for good in 2020 and demolition began in 2024. | Google Photo: Google
4. Visit the animals at Lambton Lion Park
Lambton Lion Park was a popular safari-style zoo in County Durham where visitors could drive through the enclosures of the animals living there, including lions. The park, which opened in July 1972, covered more than 200 acres. As well as the animals, including giraffes and elephants, there was a children's funfair, a miniature railway and a disused aeroplane for youngsters to play in. There were occasionally tales of animals escaping, with a troop of baboons causing havoc on the A1 and a rhino seen on the loose heading towards Fatfield. | National World Photo: National World