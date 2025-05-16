Hey there film fans. Who remembers when Georgy Girl was all the rage.

It was showing at the Gaumont in South Shields, on the corner of Mile End Road and Ocean Road, all the way back in 1967.

South Tyneside residents in Mile End Road. Photo: Shields Gazette | SG

A young woman being pursued by two men

Lynn Redgrave was the star attraction in the film in which James Mason, Alan Bates and Charlotte Rampling also shared the billing.

James Mason was one of many stars in Georgy Girl at the Gaumont. | Getty Images

It was the story of a young woman being pursued by two men in London in the swinging 1960s.

There were three showings a day at the Gaumont and they were at 1.10pm, 5pm and 8.45pm, and Glenn Ford’s film Rage was another choice for film lovers at the same venue.

If you wanted to fuel up before you went to the pictures, how about a trip to Carricks.

Dairy cream sponges for 2/-

You could get fresh dairy cream sponges for 2/- or custard finger doughnuts for four old pennies.

The Grumbleweeds in 1973 | other 3rd party

That was the era when the comedy act The Grumbleweeds were starting their rise to fame and they were appearing at La Strada in South Shields.

They turned fully professional in 1967, following an appearance on television’s Opportunity Knocks, and were soon performing live in South Tyneside.

Tell us if you got to see The Grumbleweeds or maybe had a favourite picture house that you preferred in the 1960s.