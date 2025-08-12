15 scenes you will remember if you lived in South Tyneside in 1980

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Aug 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 12:16 BST

We’ve got our time machine out again and this time it is heading to 1980.

Fifteen memories of South Tyneside’s past await if you take a look through our gallery of Shields Gazette photos.

We’ve got a gym club, karate group, cycle teams and a Keep Britain Tidy initiative.

Take a look and then share your own 1980 memories by emailing [email protected]

In case you missed it;

Members of the Perth Green Kenbu Waza Karate Club in the middle of a demonstration in 1980.

1. Perth Green Karate Club

Members of the Perth Green Kenbu Waza Karate Club in the middle of a demonstration in 1980. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Working under the Government sponsored Community Industry scheme painting the asphalt strip in Jutland Avenue in September 1980.

2. Hard at work in Jutland Avenue

Working under the Government sponsored Community Industry scheme painting the asphalt strip in Jutland Avenue in September 1980. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Members of Whitburn Gym Club and their parents before leaving for a camping holiday in Germany in 1980.

3. Whitburn Gym Club

Members of Whitburn Gym Club and their parents before leaving for a camping holiday in Germany in 1980. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Cleansing Department workers Sid Duncan, Joe Quantrill and Larry Taylor posed for this shot in July 1980 when they were working as a part of the Keep Britain Tidy initiative.

4. Cleaning up in South Tyneside

Cleansing Department workers Sid Duncan, Joe Quantrill and Larry Taylor posed for this shot in July 1980 when they were working as a part of the Keep Britain Tidy initiative. | sg Photo: sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesSouth TynesideShields GazetteKeep Britain Tidy
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice