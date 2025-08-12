1. Perth Green Karate Club
Members of the Perth Green Kenbu Waza Karate Club in the middle of a demonstration in 1980. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Hard at work in Jutland Avenue
Working under the Government sponsored Community Industry scheme painting the asphalt strip in Jutland Avenue in September 1980. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Whitburn Gym Club
Members of Whitburn Gym Club and their parents before leaving for a camping holiday in Germany in 1980. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Cleaning up in South Tyneside
Cleansing Department workers Sid Duncan, Joe Quantrill and Larry Taylor posed for this shot in July 1980 when they were working as a part of the Keep Britain Tidy initiative. | sg Photo: sg