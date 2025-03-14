13 things you might have done in South Tyneside in 1985

Take your minds back to South Tyneside life as it looked 40 years ago. You might have done all of this.

We scoured the Shields Gazette archives to find 13 scenes and we are wondering if you were at any of this great events from 1985.

Tell us if you were raft racing, window browsing at Rogers, marching in Westoe or making memories at Redwell Comprehensive.

Youngsters from Hexham Avenue on the inflatables organised by South Tyneside Council in August 1985.

1. Bouncing good fun in 1985

Youngsters from Hexham Avenue on the inflatables organised by South Tyneside Council in August 1985. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

The South Tyneside raft race in 1985. Tell us if you were there and whether you took part.

2. Start of the race

The South Tyneside raft race in 1985. Tell us if you were there and whether you took part. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

South Shields Angling Club was out in force for this angling competition in October 1985. We want to know if this caught your imagination.

3. Catch of the day

South Shields Angling Club was out in force for this angling competition in October 1985. We want to know if this caught your imagination. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

South Tyneside Playgroup Association held a free fun day in the Bolingbroke Hall, South Shields in May 1985.

4. Fun at the playgroup

South Tyneside Playgroup Association held a free fun day in the Bolingbroke Hall, South Shields in May 1985. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

