We scoured the Shields Gazette archives to find 13 scenes and we are wondering if you were at any of this great events from 1985.
Tell us if you were raft racing, window browsing at Rogers, marching in Westoe or making memories at Redwell Comprehensive.
1. Bouncing good fun in 1985
Youngsters from Hexham Avenue on the inflatables organised by South Tyneside Council in August 1985. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Start of the race
The South Tyneside raft race in 1985. Tell us if you were there and whether you took part. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Catch of the day
South Shields Angling Club was out in force for this angling competition in October 1985. We want to know if this caught your imagination. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Fun at the playgroup
South Tyneside Playgroup Association held a free fun day in the Bolingbroke Hall, South Shields in May 1985. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette