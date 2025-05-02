Question is: Did you see Quo, Heather Small or Dave Stewart in South Tyneside?

What a star line-up and they all came to South Tyneside in the 1990s.

But how many of these celebrities did you get to see live that decade?

Did you rock to Quo in 1993 or dance under the moon of love to Showaddywaddy in 1994. Did you watch Timmy Mallett live in 1990 or were you in the audience to see Heather Small in 1995?

Maybe you saw Dave Stewart filming on Marsden beach.

Whichever you celebrity you saw, they could be in our 13 Shields Gazette memories of celebrity appearances from that decade. Take a look and share the memories.

Dave Stewart, from the Eurythmics , was filming at Marsden Grotto in May 1990.

2. Dave at the Grotto

Dave Stewart, from the Eurythmics , was filming at Marsden Grotto in May 1990. | sg

A wonderful reminder of Les Dennis with the showgirls at his Bents Park show. Remember this from July 1990?

3. All smiles with Les Dennis

A wonderful reminder of Les Dennis with the showgirls at his Bents Park show. Remember this from July 1990? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Back to August 1990 and Timmy Mallett is pictured entertaining the crowds at the Bents Park Festival. Does this bring back happy memories?

4. A festival of fun with Timmy Mallett

Back to August 1990 and Timmy Mallett is pictured entertaining the crowds at the Bents Park Festival. Does this bring back happy memories? | SG

