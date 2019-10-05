The Curiosity Shops gets our attention in this 2007 scene.

21 nostalgic reminders of Frederick Street's shops - but how many do you recognise?

There’s nothing like a touch of window shopping – and it’s even better when you can look back at some of the favourite shops of South Tyneside.

Here is a line-up of 21 shops you’ve loved in Frederick Street over the years.

How many do you recognise and which was your favourite?

Take a browse through, get in touch with your recollections, and watch out for more in the weeks to come.

1. George Mackays

A 1973 view, showing the inside of the George MacKay's DIY store.

Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Halloween in 2009

The ladies from Jazz Hairdressing got all dressed up for Halloween in this Frederick Street view from 10 years ago.

Photo: SN

3. Shops galore in 1988

How many of these shops do you remember from 31 years ago?

Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Back to 1982

The Buyproducts store got our photographer's attention in this 1982 scene.

Photo: Shields Gazette

