These are just some of the striking images in this retro photo gallery capturing life across the North East in all its variety during the 1970s and 80s.

From leisure time to work and the changing industrial landscape of the era, the nostalgic photos chronicle what it was like to be around back then.

They depict major events, including huge crowds turning out for a royal visit, the moment a hulking oil platform is floated out to sea and the last days of a historic shipyard.

They show lost shops of the era, including a famous department store; some of the biggest gigs of the 70s and 80s; and the shifting skyline as new developments spring up.

But they also capture scenes of everyday life, like youngsters splashing around in the sea, a trip on the Metro and a day out at a major shopping centre.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you, and what do you miss most about the 70s and 80s?

Fun at the beach A packed beach in August 1975

Bobby Thompson The popular North East working men's club comedian and entertainer Bobby Thompson, affectionately known as the Little Waster, at Woolworths in November 1978

Swimming trunks An elephant keeping cool in the water at Seaburn in the summer of 1977