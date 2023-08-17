News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

29 retro photos to bring back memories of South Tyneside in the 1970s- how much has changed?

South Tyneside has changed so much in 50 years, but how much do you remember?

By Evie Lake
Published 17th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Here’s a look back at life in the borough fifty years ago.

So much has changed since then, but memories remain.

Did you go skiing on Cleadon Hills? Or maybe paraded through the South Tyneside streets?

Let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Cleadon Marines Band leading the parade of jazz bands along Ocean Road to the carnival at Bents Park in April 1971. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

1. Leading the parade

Cleadon Marines Band leading the parade of jazz bands along Ocean Road to the carnival at Bents Park in April 1971. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Units from Northumberland and Durham attended the annual regional festival of the Air Wing of the Girls Venture Corps at Brinkburn Secondary School in April 1971. Were you there? Photo: Shields Gazette

2. At the festival

Units from Northumberland and Durham attended the annual regional festival of the Air Wing of the Girls Venture Corps at Brinkburn Secondary School in April 1971. Were you there? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The new children's playground at Straker Terrace, South Shields, in April 1971. Did you play there? Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Try out the new playground

The new children's playground at Straker Terrace, South Shields, in April 1971. Did you play there? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Romano Michella, centre with cousins, Trevor, left and Michael as they sample the ice cream that won them top honours in Paris in 1971. Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Having a taste

Romano Michella, centre with cousins, Trevor, left and Michael as they sample the ice cream that won them top honours in Paris in 1971. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesSouth TynesideSkiing