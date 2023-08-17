Here’s a look back at life in the borough fifty years ago.
So much has changed since then, but memories remain.
Did you go skiing on Cleadon Hills? Or maybe paraded through the South Tyneside streets?
Let’s take a trip down memory lane.
1. Leading the parade
Cleadon Marines Band leading the parade of jazz bands along Ocean Road to the carnival at Bents Park in April 1971. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette
2. At the festival
Units from Northumberland and Durham attended the annual regional festival of the Air Wing of the Girls Venture Corps at Brinkburn Secondary School in April 1971. Were you there? Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Try out the new playground
The new children's playground at Straker Terrace, South Shields, in April 1971. Did you play there? Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Having a taste
Romano Michella, centre with cousins, Trevor, left and Michael as they sample the ice cream that won them top honours in Paris in 1971. Photo: Shields Gazette