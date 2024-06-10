South Tyneside has changed so much in 50 years, but how much do you remember?
Here’s a look back at life in the borough fifty years ago.
So much has changed since then, but memories remain.
Did you go skiing on Cleadon Hills? Or maybe paraded through the South Tyneside streets?
Let’s take a trip down memory lane.
1. A big anniversary
Regulars at The Big Club in Boldon Colliery, Station Road, enjoying its 75th year in business. Is there anyone you recognise in this November 1978 photo? Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Dining out in 1975
Mr S R Amin, owner of the Raj Dulal restaurant in Ocean Road shows a diner the menu. Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Wonderful in Westoe
Some of the contestants in the Westoe Tennis Club's junior tournament in July 1976. Can you spot anyone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Stars of the opera
The South Shields Operatic Society cast of Mother Goose in 1976. Are you pictured? Photo: Shields Gazette
