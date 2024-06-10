South Tyneside has changed so much in 50 years, but how much do you remember?

Here’s a look back at life in the borough fifty years ago.

So much has changed since then, but memories remain.

Did you go skiing on Cleadon Hills? Or maybe paraded through the South Tyneside streets?

Let’s take a trip down memory lane.

1 . A big anniversary Regulars at The Big Club in Boldon Colliery, Station Road, enjoying its 75th year in business. Is there anyone you recognise in this November 1978 photo? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Dining out in 1975 Mr S R Amin, owner of the Raj Dulal restaurant in Ocean Road shows a diner the menu. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Wonderful in Westoe Some of the contestants in the Westoe Tennis Club's junior tournament in July 1976. Can you spot anyone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales