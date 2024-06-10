29 retro photos to bring back memories of South Tyneside in the 1970s- nostalgia for 50 years ago

By Evie Lake
Let’s rewind to the 1970s in South Tyneside

South Tyneside has changed so much in 50 years, but how much do you remember?

Here’s a look back at life in the borough fifty years ago.

So much has changed since then, but memories remain.

Did you go skiing on Cleadon Hills? Or maybe paraded through the South Tyneside streets?

Let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Regulars at The Big Club in Boldon Colliery, Station Road, enjoying its 75th year in business. Is there anyone you recognise in this November 1978 photo?

1. A big anniversary

Regulars at The Big Club in Boldon Colliery, Station Road, enjoying its 75th year in business. Is there anyone you recognise in this November 1978 photo? Photo: Shields Gazette

Mr S R Amin, owner of the Raj Dulal restaurant in Ocean Road shows a diner the menu.

2. Dining out in 1975

Mr S R Amin, owner of the Raj Dulal restaurant in Ocean Road shows a diner the menu. Photo: Shields Gazette

Some of the contestants in the Westoe Tennis Club's junior tournament in July 1976. Can you spot anyone you know?

3. Wonderful in Westoe

Some of the contestants in the Westoe Tennis Club's junior tournament in July 1976. Can you spot anyone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette

The South Shields Operatic Society cast of Mother Goose in 1976. Are you pictured?

4. Stars of the opera

The South Shields Operatic Society cast of Mother Goose in 1976. Are you pictured? Photo: Shields Gazette

