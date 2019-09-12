Woolworths got our photographer's attention in 2008. What did you love most about it?

31 views of King Street in South Shields over the years

What a hub of Shields shopping history King Street is.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 16:45 pm

Shoppers by the tens of thousands have passed through it and we thought we would delve into our archive to find a selection of great views over the years.

The result is a spread of 31 photos which will hopefully evoke great memories of King Street over the years.

Take a look and we’d love it if you shared your thoughts.

1. Bank Holiday entertainment

Fire eaters, jugglers and Marco the Clown all provided the Bank Holiday entertainment for the King Street crowds in 2003. Were you there?

2. Getting that festive feeling

Former Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon was the celebrity who switched on the Christmas lights in King Street in 2008. Did you go along?

3. Winter wonderland

The snow made it a magical feel at the Christmas lights switch-on in King Street in 2004 but were you there to experience it all?

4. Saying goodbye to Internacionale

It was the end for Internacionale in King Street in 2014. Did you love to pay a visit?

