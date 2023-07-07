31 views of King Street in South Shields over the years

Shoppers by the tens of thousands have passed through it and we thought we would delve into our archive to find a selection of great views over the years.
The result is a spread of 31 photos which will hopefully evoke great memories of King Street over the years.
Take a look and we’d love it if you shared your thoughts.
1. In the mix for tickets
These Little Mix fans turned out in King Street in force in 2011. There were queues for tickets for Little Mix which were being advertised in the Gazette. Remember this? Photo: IAIN BROWN
2. So happy to get the tickets
And here’s one lucky fan who managed to get a ticket. Photo: Iain Brown
3. King Street in 1953
Building work in King Street in a scene that takes us back to 1953. Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Winter wonderland
The snow made it a magical feel at the Christmas lights switch-on in King Street in 2004 but were you there to experience it all? Photo: TR