31 views of King Street in South Shields over the years

What a hub of Shields shopping history King Street is.

By Evie Lake
Published 7th Jul 2023, 08:02 BST

Shoppers by the tens of thousands have passed through it and we thought we would delve into our archive to find a selection of great views over the years.

The result is a spread of 31 photos which will hopefully evoke great memories of King Street over the years.

Take a look and we’d love it if you shared your thoughts.

These Little Mix fans turned out in King Street in force in 2011. There were queues for tickets for Little Mix which were being advertised in the Gazette. Remember this? Photo: IAIN BROWN

These Little Mix fans turned out in King Street in force in 2011. There were queues for tickets for Little Mix which were being advertised in the Gazette. Remember this? Photo: IAIN BROWN

And here’s one lucky fan who managed to get a ticket. Photo: Iain Brown

And here’s one lucky fan who managed to get a ticket. Photo: Iain Brown

Building work in King Street in a scene that takes us back to 1953. Photo: Shields Gazette

Building work in King Street in a scene that takes us back to 1953. Photo: Shields Gazette

The snow made it a magical feel at the Christmas lights switch-on in King Street in 2004 but were you there to experience it all? Photo: TR

The snow made it a magical feel at the Christmas lights switch-on in King Street in 2004 but were you there to experience it all? Photo: TR

