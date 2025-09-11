45 fascinating early photos capture the changing face of the North East across half a century

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 11th Sep 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 12:58 BST

These photos chronicle more than half a century of change across the North East, from the late 19th century to the dawn of the 60s.

They show how different the streets, the docks and the factories looked all those years ago, and how much the way of life has altered.

A famous bridge is pictured shortly before it was demolished, old trams are seen rattling along the road, and slum housing is shown before being flattened to make way for a new town.

Big events captured include the nationwide mourning for King George VI in 1952, the 1908 Royal Show in Newcastle, and the big walkout by shipworkers in 1957.

This retro photo gallery features scenes from around Newcastle, Hartlepool, South Shields, Sunderland and the market towns of Northumberland.

Some of the iconic buildings and monuments pictured are still standing, but they have witnessed huge changes around them in the decades since these photos were taken.

How many of the streets, squares and river views do you recognise, and what do you think about how the area has changed since these nostalgic images were taken?

Holmside, Sunderland, in around 1900

1. Holmside

Holmside, Sunderland, in around 1900 | Getty Images Photo: London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive

Fishermen with their nets on the bank of the Tweed at Berwick upon Tweed, Northumberland, in around 1910

2. Fishermen

Fishermen with their nets on the bank of the Tweed at Berwick upon Tweed, Northumberland, in around 1910 | Getty Images Photo: Alfred Hind Robinson/Hulton Archive

Newcastle upon Tyne, viewed from the Rabbit Banks, in around 1896

3. End of the century

Newcastle upon Tyne, viewed from the Rabbit Banks, in around 1896 | Getty Images Photo: M Aunty/The Print Collector

The shipyard offices opposite some of the ships in Swainson Dock from the mothballed fleet. At the top of the picture is West Hartlepool railway station, and beyond is Church Street. This photo was taken sometime during the 1950s.

4. Shipyard offices

The shipyard offices opposite some of the ships in Swainson Dock from the mothballed fleet. At the top of the picture is West Hartlepool railway station, and beyond is Church Street. This photo was taken sometime during the 1950s. | National World

