Is there an alien buried somewhere near this Tyneside street?
It is 85 years since a five-year-old Gateshead boy and his friends encountered ‘several strange figures’ while they were playing in the Hedley Street area.
Skeletal body and bat wings
The boys had seen an egg-shaped flying object in 1940. Then they saw the figures and one of them resembled a short bigfoot, while another had a skeletal body and bat wings.
Robert Hall, 5, was the boy who had the most dramatic encounter with the visitors. They took a sample of Robert's blood before they left.
Killed with a shovel a day later
The next day, a short 'grey'-like alien appeared to Robert. The boy's screams brought his uncle to the scene, who killed the alien with a shovel.
A local story says the alien's body is buried in a nearby churchyard (or concealed within a secret room).
The dramatic story is one of hundreds which has been included in the online Paranormal Database which was founded and is run by Darren Mann.
Darren said: “I started a photographic project based on documenting haunted locations in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex which I published online.
‘A vast collection of strangeness and oddities’
“It wasn’t long before people started to email me their experiences of ghosts, UFO sightings and snippets of folklore from all over the country, which ultimately shaped the website into a vast collection of strangeness and oddities.”
To view the local entries on the database, visit here.
And to share your own ghostly experiences, email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.