Every one of them is in their 20s now! Scenes from All Saints Primary in 2006

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 29th Apr 2025, 12:35 BST

Let’s have a trip to Harton Lane for this great day at All Saints Primary School.

A Shields Gazette photographer spent hours at the school in May 2006 and produced all of these wonderful images.

Join us in the IT suite, sports hall, playground and garden and then share your own memories by emailing [email protected]

Great work out in the field. We are hoping you will recognise some of the faces.

1. Make a note to get in touch

This pupil was having a great time during her day at school in May 2006. We hope it brings back happy memories for you too.

2. Happy in 2006

We would love to know more about this joyful scene from All Saints Primary 19 years ago.

3. Lessons from 2006

A pupil tries out this car in the All Saints Primary playground. Tell us if it is someone you know.

4. In the driving seat

