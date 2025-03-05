You cultivated lot! 13 times we got you on camera at the allotments

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 5th Mar 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 10:15 BST

Look at what we cultivated. It’s a whole gallery of photos of South Tyneside people at the allotments

Whether it was Forber Avenue, Holder House, Souter, Harrison Fields or Oasis, the Shields Gazette was there to capture it all.

Enjoy our memories which stretch from 2012 to 2022 and then relive your own gardening recollections of these scenes by emailing [email protected]

