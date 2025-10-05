Three people from Australia and New Zealand have flown thousands of miles to the Wearside area after an incredible discovery in their family trees.

Caron, Vanessa and Frances Ball are spending time in the North East after learning their ancestors died in two different disasters at the same pit.

Caron, Frances and Vanessa Ball who have flown from the other side of the world to pay tribute to ancestors who died in pit tragedies. | ugc

Miner and his grandson were killed in separate pit tragedies

They are all direct descendants of John Ball and Jared Septimus Harbin Ball whom were both killed in mining accidents at Usworth Colliery in 1885 and 1913.

The discovery was made by former Boldon Colliery man and RAF veteran Edmund Smith who has recently found out that Caron is his third cousin.

He told us: “Their journey from the other side of the world to honour a 3x great-grandfather who died in this local disaster creates a truly compelling story.”

Edmund Smith whose painstaking research led to the remarkable discovery of the links to two pit tragedies. | ugc

‘There are tragic tales of hardship endured by our ancestors’

Edmund has spent five years researching his family history and added: “It's fascinating to see how the pieces are finally coming together.

“Alongside the heartwarming stories, there are tragic tales of hardship endured by our ancestors in the early 19th century. It's hard to imagine the trials and tribulations they faced. Yet, this has been an incredibly rewarding project.”

Edmund in uniform during his days in the Royal Air Force. | ugc

“The heart of this story is John Ball, a coal miner from Wales who worked his way up to the North East. He dedicated his life to providing for his wife and seven children, but tragically, he was killed in an accident at Usworth Colliery.

‘Overwhelming sense of sadness, numbness and grief’

“What makes this story even more poignant is that, unbeknownst to him, his 14-year-old grandson, Jared Septimus Harbin Ball, would later die in a separate accident at the very same pit in 1913.”

Usworth Colliery pictured in a Sunderland Echo photo. | se

Caron, Vanessa and Frances have travelled to Springwell Village to ‘pay homage and respect’.

They said their feelings, on hearing that they had relatives who died in pit disasters, included ‘an overwhelming sense of sadness’ as well as numbness and grief.

“We are so thankful to relatives that have reached out using ancestry.com helping us to piece together our ancestry in England and to acknowledge it’s never too late to connect.’

Robert Ball with his father Thomas Ball. Robert Ball is the grandfather of the three women who flew to the North East to pay respects. Thomas Ball lost his son Jared Septimus Harbin Ball at the same colliery in an accident in 1913 | ugc

‘It's all about understanding the profound sacrifice they made for us’

Records show that John Ball was working as a shifter when shot firing led to an explosion at the pit 140 years ago. Forty men and boys died that day.

A memorial to the victims of the 1885 disaster stands in Holy Trinity Churchyard.

In 1913, Jared Septimus Harbin Ball was working as a pony driver when he was crushed by between a prop and a tub.

Edmund added: “It's all about understanding the profound sacrifice they made for us, ensuring our birth and our memory. We honour them by loving them, caring for their legacy, and meticulously documenting their lives.

“We are them, and they are us. As a storyteller, I share the tales of my family. The next generation will be called to continue this tradition, to add new chapters to our family's history. This is the power of genealogy, the invitation to young and old to breathe life into our ancestors' stories.”

