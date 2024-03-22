Are you pictured in these 1980s South Tyneside pub and club photos?

Do you recognise these scenes from inside South Tyneside's pubs and clubs?

By Evie Lake
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 09:15 GMT

We are going pubbing and clubbing back to 1980s South Tyneside.

And we’re asking ‘how many of these’ scenes do you remember from the era of big hair, New Wave, punk and more.

Take a look through and enjoy a trip to bars, clubs and pubs from across South Tyneside.

Margaret Macartney of the Pier Hotel, Ocean Road. Here she is behind the bar in 1988.

What scene at Banwell's in 1986 where 1,250 cans of food, the price of admission to a Boxing Day fancy dress event, were gathered - and it all went to the needy of the area.

Back to 1984 and a scene from the new cocktail bar at the Shanti Tandoori. Did you love to pay a visit?

Members of the Banks O Tyne darts team who conquered all in 1980 - but how many of them can you recognise?

